Ex-Colombia leader to resign from Senate amidst probe
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 18, 2020 5:54 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 18, 2020 at 5:58 pm EDT
Powerful former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe announced his resignation from the Senate Tuesday while he is investigated by the Supreme Court for possible witness tampering in a case that has polarized the nation.
Uribe posted his resignation letter on Twitter, denouncing the court’s decision to place him under house arrest while the probe advances as a violation of his rights that “eliminates any expectation of being able to return to the Senate.”
“I dream that Colombia can recover from so many difficulties without putting at risk freedom,” he wrote in the page-long missive.
The case has divided Colombia and revealed continuing tensions over the country’s historic 2016 peace deal ending Latin America’s longest-running conflict. Ardent supporters view his house arrest as an injustice, noting that most ex-guerrillas are allowed free while testifying about war crimes as part of the accord. His critics and analysts contend the house arrest order shows even the most powerful can be held accountable.
Uribe has not been charged and denies the accusations against him.