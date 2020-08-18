Loading articles...

Chrystia Freeland to replace Morneau as finance minister: reports

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Chrystia Freeland listens to a video conference speaker during a news conference in Ottawa, Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will name deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland as the new finance minister, according to multiple media reports.

Freeland will become the first female finance minister in Canadian history.

She will be replacing Bill Morneau who resigned as finance minister and MP yesterday.

More to come

