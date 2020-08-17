Loading articles...

Tracy Moore brings blunt anti-racism to daytime lifestyle TV

Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 6:13 am EDT

Tracy Moore/CITYLINE

In today’s Big Story podcast, Tracy Moore took over as host of Cityline 12 years ago, the first black woman to host a Canadian daytime lifestyle show. The reaction to her debut was…ugly. But 12 years later, Tracy is still here, and has been talking fashion and health and recipes and everything else you’d expect for more than a decade.

But now, she’s also talking about anti-racism and white supremacy. On a lifestyle show. In a space that’s traditionally been considered out of bounds for anything political or uncomfortable. So how is that working out?

GUEST: Tracy Moore, host of Cityline

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
SB DVP at Richmond - the left lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. #SBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:56 AM
Good Monday morning #Toronto GTA. Still a chance of some wet weather today. Your full forecast is on 680News 📻 (Jil…
Latest Weather
Read more