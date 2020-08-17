Singer kneels near top of CN Towner for 'O Canada' prior to Raps playoff debut

TORONTO — Juno Award-winning Toronto singer Jessie Reyez performed a recorded version of “O Canada” while kneeling on the outdoor EdgeWalk at the top of the CN Tower before the Raptors’ playoff opener on Monday in Florida.

Raptors and Brooklyn Nets players and coaches also knelt and locked arms during the anthems just before tipoff at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla.

Reyez, 29, has won four Juno Awards the past three years.

Canadian opera singer and Raptors regular Doug Tranquada sang the American anthem.

Family members of the Raptors then introduced the team’s starters by video.

Fred VanVleet’s partner and two kids said “Go daddy!” as they introduced the Raptors guard.

Kyle Lowry’s sons Karter and Kameron introduced their dad as “No. 7, Kyle luh-luh-luh-Lowry!”

All NBA playoff games are being played at Disney in front of no fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday’s game normally would have been played in Toronto, with the defending-champion Raptors the higher-seded team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2020

The Canadian Press