Man shot while sitting in car near Warden Woods Park

Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 6:22 am EDT

A man in his 20s is in hospital after an overnight shooting near Warden Woods Park

According to police, a couple was sitting in a car parked in a wooded area west of Pharmacy Avenue near Teasdale Place, north of Danforth Avenue, around midnight, when a man approached them.

Police said some sort of altercation began between the couple in the car and the man, ending in the man inside the car being shot.

The couple drove back home and called police.

Paramedics took the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman was treated at home for minor injuries.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

