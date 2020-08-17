Loading articles...

Raptors defeat the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their first-round series

Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 6:49 pm EDT

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) goes up to shoot past Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) and guard Garrett Temple (17) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Brooklyn Nets 134-110 in Game 1 of their first-round series.

More to come

 

