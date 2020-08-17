Loading articles...

Quake strikes off southern Greek coast, no damage reported

Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 4:44 am EDT

ATHENS, Greece — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 struck off the coast of southern Greece Monday morning, Greece’s Institute of Geodynamics said. No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

The quake struck just before 10:30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT), with an epicenter beneath the seabed 119 kilometres (74 miles) south of Athens and 53 kilometres (33 miles) south southeast of the island of Hydra.

Greece lies in a highly seismically active region. The vast majority of earthquakes do not cause injuries or significant damage.

The Associated Press

