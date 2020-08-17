Loading articles...

Power outage halts streetcars, hits thousands in The Hague

Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Streetcars ground to a halt and some stores closed in the Hague after a power outage hit large parts of the Dutch city Monday.

Power grid company Stedin said the outage that started around 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) affected 37,000 customers in the west of the city. The affected area stretched from downtown to busy North Sea beach neighbourhoods.

Stedin said a problem at a power generator’s main distribution station caused the loss of power. The company says engineers are working to fix it but it’s unclear when power will be restored.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
UPDATE: Crews have now opened one lane on Adelaide at Simcoe. Simcoe remains CLOSED from Richmond to Adelaide for o…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:56 AM
Good Monday morning #Toronto GTA. Still a chance of some wet weather today. Your full forecast is on 680News 📻 (Jil…
Latest Weather
Read more