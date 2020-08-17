Police make arrest in homicide of elderly woman

Toronto police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 75-year-old woman whose body was found inside a residence in the King West Village area earlier this month.

Police say Teresa Santos was found deceased inside a home on Shaw Street on Aug. 11 at around 9:30 p.m.

Her death was considered suspicious and investigators later determined it was a homicide.

Teresa Santos is the city’s 42nd homicide victim of 2020. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

On Monday, Aug. 17, Damien Allred, 40, of Toronto was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on Tuesday.