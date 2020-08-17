Loading articles...

Police fatally shoot armed man after argument at Texas store

Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT

WESLACO, Texas — An armed suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with police and deputies Monday inside a department store in the Lower Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, police said.

About 3 p.m., a man dressed in black and carrying an assault-style rifle walked into a Walmart Supercenter in Weslaco, about 60 miles (97 kilometres) northwest of Brownsville, where he began arguing with a customer, Police Chief Joel Rivera told reporters.

The customer left and the store evacuated as officers converged. At the officers’ command, the man dropped the rifle but drew a handgun and exchanged fire, Rivera said. No other injuries were reported.

The motive and identity of the suspect were not immediately available, Rivera said. A message to a police spokesman was not immediately returned.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:56 PM
CLEAR: EB 401 app. Mississauga Rd. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:32 PM
4:30pm: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Burlington - Oakville Mississauga - Brampton, where heavy downpours with ha…
Latest Weather
Read more