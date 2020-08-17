Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Police fatally shoot armed man after argument at Texas store
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 17, 2020 7:16 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 7:28 pm EDT
WESLACO, Texas — An armed suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with police and deputies Monday inside a department store in the Lower Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, police said.
About 3 p.m., a man dressed in black and carrying an assault-style rifle walked into a Walmart Supercenter in Weslaco, about 60 miles (97 kilometres) northwest of Brownsville, where he began arguing with a customer, Police Chief Joel Rivera told reporters.
The customer left and the store evacuated as officers converged. At the officers’ command, the man dropped the rifle but drew a handgun and exchanged fire, Rivera said. No other injuries were reported.
The motive and identity of the suspect were not immediately available, Rivera said. A message to a police spokesman was not immediately returned.