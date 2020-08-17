Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 99 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

In this March 11, 2020, file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo

Ontario confirmed 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There were 81 cases reported on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the provincial death toll at 2,789.

The province now has 40,745 confirmed cases, with 90.9 per cent considered resolved.

More to come

