Ontario confirms 99 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Ontario confirmed 99 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There were 81 cases reported on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the provincial death toll at 2,789.

The province now has 40,745 confirmed cases, with 90.9 per cent considered resolved.

More to come

Ontario is reporting 99 cases of #COVID19, a 0.2% increase with over 25,000 tests processed. Locally, 29 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 21 of them reporting no new cases. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 17, 2020

