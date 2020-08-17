Loading articles...

Official: Inmates attacked 6 officers at California prison

Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 3:28 am EDT

SAN DIEGO — Six correctional officers were taken to hospitals to be treated for injuries sustained in an inmate attack at a prison in California, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

Stab wounds, lacerations and possible broken bones were among the injuries to the officers Sunday afternoon at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego, spokesperson Terri Hardy said in a news release.

About 20 inmates were in the recreation yard when some began the attack on the correctional officers, the release stated. A warning shot ultimately quelled the uproar after commands and less-lethal measures were ignored.

Two inmates were also taken to outside hospitals for treatment, and other inmates were treated at the prison’s medical facility. The extent of their injuries wasn’t released. It was unclear how many inmates were hurt.

The prison’s Investigative Services Unit was looking into the incident, including working to determine how many inmates were involved in the attack, Hardy said. They could face charges of attempted murder of a peace officer.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:01 AM
#SB427 ramp to the #WBQEW is now CLOSED for overnight construction. Use the #SB427 collector ramp to the Queensway…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
Good Monday morning #Toronto GTA. Still a chance of some wet weather today. Your full forecast is on 680News 📻 (Jil…
Latest Weather
Read more