Norway arrests citizen for spying, doesn't identify country

Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 5:44 am EDT

COPENHAGEN — Norway’s domestic intelligence agency said Monday that a Norwegian citizen has been arrested for handing over information to a foreign country, saying the alleged actions “could harm fundamental national interests.”

The suspect was arrested Saturday in Oslo, the Norwegian capital.

The Norwegian Police Security Service didn’t identify the foreign country or name the arrested individual, who has a custody hearing scheduled for later Monday.

The security service said the citizen is suspected of violating a Norwegian law that carries a maximum prison term of 15 years for a civil servant convicted of spying.

The Associated Press

