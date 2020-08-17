Loading articles...

NewsAlert: New Brunswick election called for Sept. 14

Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

New Brunswick is reporting another case of COVID-19 in the Fredericton region. New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks to media during a press conference in Fredericton on Thursday, July 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett

FREDERICTON — Premier Blaine Higgs has called an election in New Brunswick for Sept. 14.

It will be the first province to go to the polls since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Higgs threatened last week to trigger a provincial vote unless opposition parties agreed to keep his minority government in power until 2022 — or until the pandemic was declared over.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 404 north of 16th. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:06 PM
TORNADO WATCH continues for these areas (August 17) (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more