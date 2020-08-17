Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man accused of rampage in Texas that left 3 dead, 2 wounded
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 17, 2020 8:11 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 8:14 pm EDT
DAYTON, Texas — A man is in custody and faces a capital murder charge after a bloody shooting rampage Monday that left three people dead and two others wounded in at least three different homes in a rural Southeast Texas subdivision.
The rampage happened about 11 a.m. on a county road just outside Dayton, Texas, about 50 miles (80 kilometres) northeast of Houston. Michael Wettstein, 41 and a resident of the cul de sac where the rampage unfolded, was arrested after he was found hiding in a nearby wooded area, Sheriff’s Capt. Ken DeFoor said.
Wettstein is jailed without bond pending arraignment on a capital murder charge. He is suspected of killing one person in the first home and two people in the second home, while a father and daughter were wounded in a third, DeFoor said.
It was not immediately clear if Wettstein had an attorney to speak on his behalf.
The father and daughter were airlifted to a Houston hospital. DeFoor did not know their current condition. Identities were not released, and a motive has not been determined.
Investigators found a shotgun and a rifle they believe were involved in the shootings and continue to search for a rifle, DeFoor said.