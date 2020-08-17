Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Grizzly attacks, injures mountain biker on remote B.C. trail
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 17, 2020 2:06 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 2:14 pm EDT
LILLOOET, B.C. — A grizzly bear attacked a man who was mountain biking Sunday in a remote area of British Columbia’s interior.
The Conservation Officer Service says the 58-year-old man was riding along the Castle Pass Trail north of Lillooet when he was attacked by a sow that had two cubs with her.
The service says the man’s wife used bear spray on the sow and the animal left with her cubs.
It says the man has injuries to his stomach and leg.
Search and rescue crews along with an air ambulance were called for assistance by the RCMP.
The service sent in its predatory attack team on Monday to investigate and the trail in South Chilcotin Mountains Provincial Park has been closed.
It’s the second bear attack in a week in the Lillooet area, although the service says it isn’t connected.
On Aug. 9, a man came out of his tent and surprised a black bear sow with her cub. He suffered injuries to an arm.
The conservation service made no effort to capture those bears after determining it was a defensive attack.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2020.
The Canadian Press
