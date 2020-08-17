Loading articles...

Ford to speak at all virtual Association of Municipalities Ontario conference

Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 5:48 am EDT

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pictured as he visits a bakery in Toronto THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Summary

Last month, the AMO said that emergency funds haven't flowed to municipalities quickly enough

The event is being held entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Premier Doug Ford is set to speak at this year’s Association of Municipalities Ontario conference on Monday.

The event is being held entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will feature discussions and workshops about how municipalities can begin to recover from the outbreak’s economic ravages.

Also today, 10 cabinet ministers will participate in a forum on “supporting community well-being.”

They include Health Minister Christine Elliott and Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

The AMO has at times clashed with the provincial government during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying last month that emergency funds haven’t flowed to municipalities quickly enough.

They pointed the finger at “federal-provincial wrangling about how to share the costs.”

