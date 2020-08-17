Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ford to speak at all virtual Association of Municipalities Ontario conference
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 17, 2020 5:37 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 5:48 am EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pictured as he visits a bakery in Toronto THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Summary
Last month, the AMO said that emergency funds haven't flowed to municipalities quickly enough
The event is being held entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Premier Doug Ford is set to speak at this year’s Association of Municipalities Ontario conference on Monday.
The event is being held entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will feature discussions and workshops about how municipalities can begin to recover from the outbreak’s economic ravages.
Also today, 10 cabinet ministers will participate in a forum on “supporting community well-being.”
They include Health Minister Christine Elliott and Education Minister Stephen Lecce.
The AMO has at times clashed with the provincial government during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying last month that emergency funds haven’t flowed to municipalities quickly enough.
They pointed the finger at “federal-provincial wrangling about how to share the costs.”
