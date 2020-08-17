Loading articles...

Finance Minister Bill Morneau resigns

Minister of Finance Bill Morneau listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on May 1, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Bill Morneau is resigning as the federal minister of finance and a Liberal MP.

Morneau, who has been in the role since 2016, says he is putting his name forward as a candidate to lead the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

For several weeks, opposition parties have been calling for Morneau’s resignation over allegations that he had a conflict of interest in the WE Charity affair.

Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are both facing investigations by the federal ethics watchdog.

The recent news that Mark Carney, a former governor of both the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, is helping to advise Trudeau on the post-pandemic economic recovery fuelled speculation that Morneau was about to be replaced.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tried to shut down speculation that his finance minister was on the way out, taking the unusual step of issuing a statement to say he had full confidence in Morneau and that reports of policy clashes between them were false.

More to come

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:56 PM
CLEAR: EB 401 app. Mississauga Rd. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:32 PM
4:30pm: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Burlington - Oakville Mississauga - Brampton, where heavy downpours with ha…
Latest Weather
Read more