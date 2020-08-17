Loading articles...

Correction: Puerto Rico-Botched Primaries story

Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — In a story published Aug, 16, 2020, about Puerto Rico’s botched primaries, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling on a second round of voting. Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court issued the ruling.

The Associated Press

