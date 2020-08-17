Loading articles...

CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup

Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 12:42 pm EDT

New CFL balls are photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stadium in Winnipeg Thursday, May 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The CFL has cancelled its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It marks the first year the Grey Cup won’t be presented since 1919.

The league announced the move Monday, dashing hopes of a shortened season in the hub city of Winnipeg.

The move comes after the CFL couldn’t solve a number of issues in an effort to try to salvage a season.

The league was unable to secure financing from the federal government after presenting Ottawa with a $30-million, interest-free loan request Aug. 3 to stage an abbreviated 2020 season. News of the deal falling through broke Sunday night.

League officials announced in late July they had chosen Winnipeg as a hub city for a regular season with six games, followed by an eight-team playoffs.

But it was contingent on the league securing financial assistance from the federal government, solidifying an extension of the collective bargaining agreement and approving health-and-safety protocols.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: EB 401 app. Kingston Rd. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:56 AM
Good Monday morning #Toronto GTA. Still a chance of some wet weather today. Your full forecast is on 680News 📻 (Jil…
Latest Weather
Read more