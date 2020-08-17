Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 17, 2020 12:28 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 12:42 pm EDT
New CFL balls are photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stadium in Winnipeg Thursday, May 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The CFL has cancelled its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It marks the first year the Grey Cup won’t be presented since 1919.
The league announced the move Monday, dashing hopes of a shortened season in the hub city of Winnipeg.
The move comes after the CFL couldn’t solve a number of issues in an effort to try to salvage a season.
The league was unable to secure financing from the federal government after presenting Ottawa with a $30-million, interest-free loan request Aug. 3 to stage an abbreviated 2020 season. News of the deal falling through broke Sunday night.
League officials announced in late July they had chosen Winnipeg as a hub city for a regular season with six games, followed by an eight-team playoffs.
But it was contingent on the league securing financial assistance from the federal government, solidifying an extension of the collective bargaining agreement and approving health-and-safety protocols.