Canada's finance minister resigns, will be OECD candidate

Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 8:14 pm EDT

TORONTO — Canada’s Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he is resigning from his post and leaving politics.

Morneau said Monday he has put his name forward as a candidate to lead the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

There have been reports of differences between Morneau and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Morneau said he was not asked to resign but added that he is no longer the appropriate the person for the job.

Recent news that Mark Carney, a former governor of both the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, is advising Trudeau during the pandemic fueled speculation that Morneau might be replaced.

Rob Gillies, The Associated Press

