Body believed to be of missing brother found in lake at Bluffer's Park

Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 9:16 am EDT

Toronto police and Toronto fire services conduct a water rescue near Bluffer's Park beach in Scarborough on Aug. 15, 2020. CITYNEWS/David Piedra
Police said the man and his brother decided to go for a swim following a family picnic

Police were also called to two other incidents at Bluffer's Park on Saturday

The Toronto police marine unit has found the body believed to be that of a 23-year-old man who went missing in Lake Ontario at Bluffer’s Park over the weekend, 680 NEWS reports.

Police have yet to confirm to CityNews that the body recovered from the water is that of the missing man.

Police said the man and his brother decided to go for a swim following a family picnic on Saturday evening when they got into trouble in the choppy water.

Police said the marine unit was already in the area assisting in a separate investigation that evening when they were called to help search for the two men in the waters around the park’s beach.

Investigators said they eventually located one man in his 30s, who later died in the hospital.

The second man was presumed to have drowned. The recovery operation was suspended on Sunday but resumed on Monday morning.

Police were also called to two other incidents at Bluffer’s Park on Saturday.

The body of a man was discovered floating in the water around 5:30 p.m. Police are treating that incident as suspicious.

Then around 7:30 p.m., police were called to the park for a report that a boy in distress had been pulled from the water by two men.

Police did not release the exact medical condition of the boy but said he is in good condition. The boy’s two rescuers are said to have been injured in the incident as well, receiving non-life-threatening injuries.

