6-year-old found cycling on Hwy 403 in Hamilton

Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 6:42 pm EDT

A six-year-old boy was found cycling on Hwy 403 in Hamilton on August 17, 2020. TWITTER/@OPP_HSD

A six-year-old boy was found riding his bike on Highway 403 in Hamilton on Monday afternoon.

Burlington OPP received several calls about the boy and they say he was found within seven minutes.

The child was “intercepted” around 3 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

