$16.5M settlement reached in class action lawsuit over mass arrests at 2010 G20 summit

Last Updated Aug 17, 2020 at 10:32 am EDT

Police make arrests during a mass kettling at Queen and Spadina during the G20 Summit in Toronto on June 27, 2010. CITYNEWS/Michael Talbot

A $16.5-million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit over mass arrests at the 2010 G20 summit.

The agreement comes after 10 years of court proceedings and negotiations between the Toronto Police Services Board and representatives for about 1,100 people who were arrested during the summit.

Under the settlement, those arrested will each be entitled to compensation between $5,000 and $24,700, depending on their experiences.

The deal also includes a public acknowledgement by police regarding the mass arrests and the conditions in which protesters where detained, as well as commitment to changing how protests are policed in the future.

Those who were wrongfully arrested will also have their police records expunged.

Toronto hosted the G20 summit of world leaders in June 2010.

Many public demonstrations were organized to address issues like climate change, globalization, and poverty.

Thousands of protesters demonstrated peacefully, but some protests were accompanied by deliberate vandalism.

Police reacted by encircling large groups of hundreds of protesters in several locations in downtown Toronto with cordons of riot police, holding them for hours, and then transferring many of them to a temporary detention centre.

