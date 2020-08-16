Loading articles...

Woman, 75, found dead in King West Village home

Last Updated Aug 16, 2020 at 1:06 pm EDT

Teresa Santos is the city's 42nd homicide victim of 2020. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service.

The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating after a 75-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in the King West Village area.

Police say officers were sent of a “check address” call to a home on Shaw Street on August 11 around 9:30 p.m.

A woman was found dead inside the home.

Her death was considered suspicious and investigators determined it was a homicide.

The victim has been identified at Teresa Santos of Toronto.

Her photograph has been released and police note she used a walker for assistance.

Police say she was last seen at 24 Shaw Street on August 8. They are looking to speak with anyone who saw or spoke to her around that time.

This is the city’s 42nd homicide in 2020.


