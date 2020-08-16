Loading articles...

Unsung Hero: Mensur Mohammed

Jeffrey Halpenny, 680News

Last Updated Aug 16, 2020 at 7:30 pm EDT

Beck Taxi driver and unsung hero Mensur Mohamed

54 year old Mensur Mohammed, a father of four, has been a Beck taxi driver for over 25 years. He has been working right through the COVID-19 pandemic, even driving some of his passengers to the hospital.

Mohammed left a lasting impression on one of his passengers back in April.

North Bay resident Marty Burke came down to Toronto to check on his 82 year old mother. She had run out of toilet paper and paper towel so he called a cab and Mohammed arrived. He drove Burke around to a few stores, but they couldn’t find any bathroom tissue. He dropped Burke back at his mom’s, but the story doesn’t end there. An hour later Mohammed returned with toilet paper and paper towel. They were from his home and he refused to take any payment.

Mohammed says it’s not about money, it’s about helping people – especially seniors.

Hear his story and others like it live on 680 NEWS, at 9:50am, 2:20pm, 4:50pm and 9:20pm between August 17 and August 28.

