Loading articles...

Statue of former PM Pierre Trudeau in Vaughan vandalized again

For the second time this year, the statue of former Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau in Vaughan was vandalized.

Three sides of the statue’s base were spray-painted with the word “pedo” in white and white paint was sprayed on the statue itself as well.

Back in June, the statue’s face had been spray-painted black.

Police are aware of the incident, but no further details are available at this time.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:38 AM
#EB403 is now OPEN from Mavis to Hurontario.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 22 minutes ago
Retweeted @micheenelson: Keep the umbrella handy before you head out the door today ☔️@680NEWSweather Scattered showers with risk of t-storms. @…
Latest Weather
Read more