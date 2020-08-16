Loading articles...

Somalia police report blast, gunfire at Mogadishu hotel

Last Updated Aug 16, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A Somali police officer says a car bomb went off at a beachside hotel in Mogadishu, the capital, followed by heavy gunfire.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said that a burst of gunfire could be heard on Sunday inside the Elite Hotel, a newly built beachside hotel often frequented by young people and the city’s elite.

There was no immediate word on casualties from the attack which shattered a period of calm of a few months following a spate of bomb attacks earlier this year. Somalia’s homegrown Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, who are allied to al-Qaida, often carry out such attacks in the country’s capital.

Abdi Guled, The Associated Press

