Police in Austin suburb report multiple officers shot

Last Updated Aug 16, 2020 at 6:14 pm EDT

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Multiple police officers were shot Sunday and a person remained barricaded inside a home located in a suburb of Austin, Texas, authorities said.

The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a call at a residence when they were shot and one person was barricaded inside the home.

A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to messages for comment and the department’s statement did not say how many officers were shot or provide their condition.

The Associated Press

