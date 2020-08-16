Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 81 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

FILE - In this July 23, 2020, file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. As coronavirus cases surge in hard-hit Florida, so do the turnaround times for test results. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Ontario has confirmed 81 new cases of COVID-19 today.

No new deaths were reported and the death toll remains at 2,789.

The province now has 40,646 confirmed cases, with 36,953 cases resolved.

