N.S. ticket holder wins Saturday night's $17.4 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Aug 16, 2020 at 4:44 am EDT

TORONTO — A lottery player in Nova Scotia won Saturday night’s $17.4 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

Atlantic Lottery says the winning ticket was sold in Victoria County on Cape Breton Island.

Meanwhile, the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug. 19 will be approximately $5 million. 

The Canadian Press

