Motorcyclist dead after reported high speed crash on Hwy 403

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

A motorcyclist has died after a fiery crash on Highway 403.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a single motorcycle crashed in the eastbound lanes of the highway approaching Hurontario Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Peel paramedics tell 680NEWS the rider of the bike was an adult man. OPP identified the victim as 30-year-old Joseph Cattani.

No one else was injured in the crash.

OPP investigators say there were reports of high-speed riding before the crash and are looking for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

