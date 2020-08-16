Man seriously injured in Brampton hit-and-run: Peel police

A 45-year-old man is fighting for his life following an alleged hit and run incident in Brampton, Peel police said Saturday.

Const. Kyle Villers said officers were called to the area of McVean Drive and Cottrelle Boulevard at around 7:32 p.m.

“This was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene, and it fled the area,” Villers said.

Villers said the man is in life-threatening condition in the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.