Man injured in shooting near Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West

Toronto police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured Sunday evening.

Police said they were called at around 7 p.m. to the Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West area for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said a vehicle was also found with bullet holes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.