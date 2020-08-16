Loading articles...

Man injured in shooting near Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured Sunday evening.

Police said they were called at around 7 p.m. to the Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West area for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said a vehicle was also found with bullet holes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

