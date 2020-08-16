Man in his 70s stabbed during attempted robbery in Scarborough

A man in his 70s was stabbed during an attempted robbery in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

The victim was walking in the area of Clementine Sqaure and Brimorton Drive around 8 p.m. Saturday night when he was approached by the suspect.

Police say an attempt was made to rob the victim but nothing was obtained. The suspect then stabbed the victim several times.

The victim was taken to hospital via an emergency run and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.