Man suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing incident: police

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the city’s northwest.

Police said they were called at around 10:22 p.m Sunday to the Cherrylawn Avenue and Millport Drive area for a report that a person had been stabbed.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injures, police said.

The circumstances around the stabbing are not currently known, but officers did bring in police dogs to assist in the investigation.

No other information has been released by the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.