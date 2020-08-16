Brampton GoodLife Fitness closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Brampton GoodLife Fitness club has temporarily closed its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Sunday.

“An associate who was last in our club on Tuesday, Aug. 11, has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Tracy Matthews, vice president of operations with the company. “We have notified all members who were in the club at the same time as this associate, and we are working with Peel Region Public Health on the swift and appropriate response to this situation.”

Matthews said the club, which is located at 499 Main Street South, has been “proactively closed” until Aug. 18.

She added that “GoodLife has taken tremendous strides to implement measures that are designed to decrease the risk of transmission in our Clubs, even if someone who tests positive for COVID-19 has been in our facility.”

These measures, she said, include enforcing mask use, managing physical distancing, regular cleaning and requiring employees pass a “fit for work” questionnaire before they start their shifts.