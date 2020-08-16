Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Brampton GoodLife Fitness closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19
by News Staff
Posted Aug 16, 2020 4:21 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 16, 2020 at 4:26 pm EDT
A lab technician holds a test tube that contains blood sample from a patient (Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
A Brampton GoodLife Fitness club has temporarily closed its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Sunday.
“An associate who was last in our club on Tuesday, Aug. 11, has tested positive for COVID-19,” said Tracy Matthews, vice president of operations with the company. “We have notified all members who were in the club at the same time as this associate, and we are working with Peel Region Public Health on the swift and appropriate response to this situation.”
Matthews said the club, which is located at 499 Main Street South, has been “proactively closed” until Aug. 18.
She added that “GoodLife has taken tremendous strides to implement measures that are designed to decrease the risk of transmission in our Clubs, even if someone who tests positive for COVID-19 has been in our facility.”
These measures, she said, include enforcing mask use, managing physical distancing, regular cleaning and requiring employees pass a “fit for work” questionnaire before they start their shifts.