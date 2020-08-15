Loading articles...

Water rescue underway in Lake Ontario near Bluffer's Park

Last Updated Aug 15, 2020 at 8:19 pm EDT

Toronto police and Toronto fire services conduct a water rescue near Bluffer's Park beach in Scarborough on Aug. 15, 2020. (CITYNEWS/DAVID PIEDRA)

Toronto emergency services are currently conducting a water rescue in Lake Ontario in the Bluffer’s Park area, police said Saturday.

Police said two men were trying to rescue a young boy that was in trouble in the water.

“A boy was rescued by the water by two men that were in the area at that time. One of the men who assisted in the rescue has been located,” said Const. Jennifer Sidhu. “At this moment, the Toronto police marine unit are searching the waters for the other man.”

Police have not released the medical condition of the boy.

More to come

 

