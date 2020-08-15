Police investigate 'suspicious incident' at Bluffer's Park beach

Toronto police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious incident” after a body was pulled from Lake Ontario at Bluffer’s Park beach late Saturday afternoon.

Police said they were called at around 5:30 p.m. after a body was seen in the water.

Officers pulled a man from the lake. He was without vital signs, police said.

No other information has been released by investigators in regards to this incident.

Later in the evening, emergency services were once again called to Bluffer’s Park for a water rescue. This emergency call is not connected to the earlier suspicious incident investigation, police said.