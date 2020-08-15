Rally being held for man who died in Ontario jail after no charges laid

The family of Soleiman Faqiri is holding a rally Saturday to call for accountability after the OPP declined to press charges against anyone involved in the Faqiri’s death.

Faqiri, who had schizophrenia, died while awaiting a transfer from the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., to a mental health facility on December 15, 2016.

His family says a coroner’s report indicated he was found with dozens of injuries, including 50 bruises and blunt force trauma.

The City of Kawartha Lakes conducted the initial investigation and declined to press charges against the correctional officers allegedly involved. Provincial police reopened the investigation, but came to the same conclusion.

The “Justice for Soli” rally is being held outside the headquarters of the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Faqiri’s brother Yusuf told CityNews earlier this month they were shocked that no criminal charges has been laid.

“Shock, disappointment, anger, devastation. We are just confused of how they came to this conclusion,” said Yusuf when asked how the family reacted.

A coroner’s inquest into Faqiri’s death was announced back in 2017, but no date for the inquest has been given.