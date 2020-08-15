Ontario reports 106 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario has confirmed 106 new cases of COVID-19 today, an increase from yesterday’s total of 92 cases.

One more person has died, bringing the death toll to 2,789.

The province now has 40,565 confirmed cases, with 90.9 per cent considered resolved.

In a tweet, Health Minister Christine Elliott said hospitalizations continue to decline while those in the ICU or on ventilators remains stable.

Over 30,000 tests were processed yesterday with 33,000 still under investigation.