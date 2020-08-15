Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $20 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Aug 15, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $20 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 18 will be approximately $25 million.

The Canadian Press

