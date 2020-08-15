Loading articles...

Motorcyclist injured in crash near High Park and Bloor

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash that occurred near High Park Avenue and Bloor Street. CITYNEWS/Erick Espinosa

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after a crash involving another vehicle near High Park Avenue and Bloor Street.

Police were called to the scene just before 1:30 p.m.

The rider was unconscious at the scene and taken to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate

