Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Gunmen kill son of legendary Mexico drug capo Amado Carrillo
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 15, 2020 12:31 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 15, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — Prosecutors in northern Mexico say that gunmen have killed a son of legendary drug lord Amado Carrillo Fuentes.
The father, better known by his nickname,“The Lord of The Skies,” for his habit of transporting shipments of drugs on jet airliners, died in a botched plastic surgery in 1997.
Prosecutors in the northern state of Sinaloa said Friday that his son, Julio César Carrillo, was found shot to death at a house in the city of Novolato. The killing apparently happened on Thursday.
After the death of the elder Carrillo Fuentes, his brothers and some sons continued operating the Juarez drug cartel, based in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas.
For years, the Juarez cartel was locked in a turf war with the rival Sinaloa cartel, which had pushed into Chihuahua state. But in recent years, the Juarez cartel’s armed enforcement wing, known as “La Linea,” has split off and began operating on its own. No suspects or motive in the killing were immediately announced.