Dueling protests planned outside of Midtown shelters

Dueling protests will be taking place Saturday outside new homeless shelters in Midtown that have created tension in the neighbourhood.

The protest against the opening of the Roehampton temporary housing program as well as a interim housing site at 55/65 Broadway Avenue was expected to begin at 10 a.m.

A rally in support of the shelters will be happening at the same time.

Local residents who planned the protest say they fear for their safety, while those living in the buildings say they are being discriminated against.

Thousands have flocked to the Facebook group about the shelters to detail a litany of concerns, from excess needle waste to public defecation to assaults, break-ins and thefts.

They cite the location of the shelters – two apartment buildings and a nearby hotel – as problematic because they are near schools, daycares and other businesses.

Toronto police Const. Caroline de Kloet acknowledged there have been reports of discarded needles in the area, but said it’s “too early to determine” if there is a link between recent break-ins and the shelters opening.

Last week, a city social worker was stabbed in the lobby of one of the buildings, police said. There has also been a fire at one of the residences, and at least one overdose death.

The City of Toronto says they are aware of the planned protests and acknowledging the concerns of residents. They also added staff have taken additional security steps in the area including the installment of 33 security cameras, added four security guards at the Roehampton site and a “community safety team” of seven people in between the two sites.

The city also says they met with school board trustees and parents on Wednesday to discuss some of the concerns ahead of the beginning of the school year.

The three residences house a couple hundred people, the city said in a previous statement.

Many of them had previously been living in encampments that popped up as the pandemic took hold. Dozens have told The Canadian Press that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, they felt safer in a tent than in the city’s crowded shelter system.

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 among the homeless population, the city has been undertaking a massive relocation effort. It has bought or leased 27 buildings similar to the ones in midtown, and moved 3,849 people out of the old shelters into either temporary or permanent housing.