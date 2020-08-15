Dog left alone in hot car in Sherway Gardens parking lot

A close call this afternoon as first responders were alerted to a dog left alone in a hot car in the Sherway Gardens parking lot.

Police say the car windows were only slightly cracked open.

Toronto Fire went to the scene to rescue the trapped canine who was in distress. Officers are remaining with the dog until Animal Services arrives or the owner is located.

Police stressed that doing this is not only deadly for pets, but also against the law for pet owners.