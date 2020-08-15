Loading articles...

Correction: Earns-Madison Square Garden Sports Corp story

Last Updated Aug 15, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

NEW YORK — In an Aug. 14 story about Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.’s quarterly results — generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research — The Associated Press erroneously reported that the company’s shares have fallen 43% since the beginning of the year and 42% in the last 12 months. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. split from Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. in April. Since the close of April 20, the first day of trading for the stocks after their split, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. shares have fallen 9.8%.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
Retweeted @680NEWS: A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital after a crash involving another vehicle near High Park Avenue and Bloor Street. htt…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:22 PM
A nice afternoon in the #GTA! If you're headed to the beach, participating in #ActiveTO, or hanging out in the back…
Latest Weather
Read more