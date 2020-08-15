4 people stabbed after fight reported in King West

Four people were stabbed after a fight broke out in King West early Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to King and Portland Street just after 3 a.m. to reports of a large fight.

Paramedics say of the four victims, three men were taken to hospital in serious condition with at least one suffering from life-threatening injuries.

All the victims were between the ages of 20 and 25.

Officers say one man has been taken into custody, but no further details have been released.