4 people stabbed after fight reported in King West

Last Updated Aug 15, 2020 at 8:28 am EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Four people were stabbed after a fight broke out in King West early Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to King and Portland Street just after 3 a.m. to reports of a large fight.

Paramedics say of the four victims, three men were taken to hospital in serious condition with at least one suffering from life-threatening injuries.

All the victims were between the ages of 20 and 25.

Officers say one man has been taken into custody, but no further details have been released.

