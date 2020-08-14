Loading articles...

Using reserve funds to cut class size a financial risk: TDSB

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, and Education Minister Stephen Lecce walk the hallway before making an announcement regarding the governments plan for a safe reopening of schools in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic at Father Leo J Austin Catholic Secondary School in Whitby, Ont., on Thursday, July 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The interim director of Canada’s largest school board says a plan to “unlock” reserve funds to lower class sizes to address COVID-19 concerns is a financial risk.

Charlene Jackson says the Toronto District School Board has already set the millions in reserve funding aside for future obligations.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Thursday that boards will be allowed to access $500 million of their own reserve funds to achieve physical distancing in classrooms.

In a memo to trustees, she says it would not be “prudent or good financial management” to use the funds to cover the entire cost of smaller class sizes.

The government will also spend $50 million to update school ventilation systems, and another $18 million to hire principals and support staff to administer online learning.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 92 new cases of COVID-19 today with one new death due to the virus.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB Gardiner at Jarvis. #WBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:14 AM
It’s Friday! And pretty much a repeat of yesterday ☀️ just lower humidity with east wind for #Toronto GTA. Saturday…
Latest Weather
Read more