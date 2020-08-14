Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Using reserve funds to cut class size a financial risk: TDSB
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 14, 2020 12:08 pm EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, and Education Minister Stephen Lecce walk the hallway before making an announcement regarding the governments plan for a safe reopening of schools in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic at Father Leo J Austin Catholic Secondary School in Whitby, Ont., on Thursday, July 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The interim director of Canada’s largest school board says a plan to “unlock” reserve funds to lower class sizes to address COVID-19 concerns is a financial risk.
Charlene Jackson says the Toronto District School Board has already set the millions in reserve funding aside for future obligations.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Thursday that boards will be allowed to access $500 million of their own reserve funds to achieve physical distancing in classrooms.
In a memo to trustees, she says it would not be “prudent or good financial management” to use the funds to cover the entire cost of smaller class sizes.
The government will also spend $50 million to update school ventilation systems, and another $18 million to hire principals and support staff to administer online learning.
Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 92 new cases of COVID-19 today with one new death due to the virus.