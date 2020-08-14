Brampton woman's death now a homicide investigation: Peel police

A suspicious death in Brampton has now turned into a homicide investigation, Peel police said Friday.

A 56-year-old woman was found inside a garage Thursday night suffering from “obvious signs of trauma,” police said in a news release on Friday. She was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police now say the victim died from a gunshot wound.

Homicide investigators are searching for evidence on Treeline Boulevard — a residential neighbourhood not far from Airport Road and Countryside Drive.

Investigators said they have obtained some video showing two suspects and a vehicle of interest. Police are also asking members of the public to come forward should they happen to have additional video from the area.

“Anyone with information or surveillance and/or dashcam videos from the area, that cover the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on August 13, 2020, are asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau,” police said.