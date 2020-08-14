Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Brampton woman's death now a homicide investigation: Peel police
by News Staff
Posted Aug 14, 2020 6:45 pm EDT
An undated file image of Peel Regional Police vehicle (TWITTER/@PRP)
A suspicious death in Brampton has now turned into a homicide investigation, Peel police said Friday.
A 56-year-old woman was found inside a garage Thursday night suffering from “obvious signs of trauma,” police said in a news release on Friday. She was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Police now say the victim died from a gunshot wound.
Homicide investigators are searching for evidence on Treeline Boulevard — a residential neighbourhood not far from Airport Road and Countryside Drive.
Investigators said they have obtained some video showing two suspects and a vehicle of interest. Police are also asking members of the public to come forward should they happen to have additional video from the area.
“Anyone with information or surveillance and/or dashcam videos from the area, that cover the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on August 13, 2020, are asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau,” police said.